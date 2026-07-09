Flooding closes De Pere High School, neighbors asked to avoid the area

DE PERE (NBC 26) — De Pere High School is closed until further notice after heavy rainfall Wednesday afternoon caused water damage to some parts of the building.

School district leaders say cleanup efforts have begun, and at this time, the public's help is not needed.

Most summer school classes finished in late June, so the closure should have a minimal impact to students, a district representative tells NBC 26.

Some areas of the high school will remain open for previously scheduled activities while restoration work is underway. The accessible sections include the high school office, gym, weight room and auditorium.

School leaders say it will be at least a week before they know the estimated financial impact of the water damage.

"We're asking our community—-families, staff, students—to avoid the building and site unless absolutely necessary, until further notice," a district representative shared in a press release Thursday morning. "We will provide updates as details develop."