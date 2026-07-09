Flash flooding temporarily closes roads in Green Bay, De Pere after severe storms

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Heavy rain from Wednesday afternoon's storms caused flash flooding in parts of Green Bay and De Pere, briefly closing roads and slowing traffic.

One of the hardest-hit areas was the intersection of Park and Allard streets near VFW Park, where floodwaters covered the roadway. The intersection was closed around 5 p.m. as water rose across the street.

NBC 26 Heavy rain from Wednesday afternoon's storms caused flash flooding in parts of Green Bay and De Pere, briefly closing roads and slowing traffic.

Flooding also temporarily blocked traffic near Military Avenue and Shawano Avenue in Green Bay. The roadway reopened once the water receded.

Drivers encountered standing water in several locations before conditions improved later in the evening.