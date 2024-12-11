Green Lake County Sheriff: Man who faked own death came back willingly

GREEN LAKE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Ryan Borgwardt, the man who is in custody for allegedly faking his own death, came back to the United States "on his own," the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Sheriff Mark Podoll said Borgwardt arrived on United States soil on December 10. He will make his initial court appearance at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The website VINE, which describes itself as "the nation’s leading victim notification network," showed that Borgwardt, 45, was booked at 4:56 p.m. on Tuesday.

At 5:34 p.m. Tuesday, the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office announced it would hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning to give an update on Borgwardt's case.

Borgwardt went missing in a kayaking incident on Green Lake on August. On November 8, authorities announced they believed Borgwardt had faked his death and fled the country. Later that month, the Green Lake County Sheriff said Borgwardt was "alive and well" overseas and urged the man to return home to his wife and kids.