Missing kayaker is 'alive and well' overseas; sheriff pleas for his return

GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — The missing kayaker who deputies say faked his own death on Green Lake is "alive and well" overseas, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office.

At a news conference Thursday, Sheriff Mark Podoll said his team first got in contact with Ryan Borgwardt on Nov. 11. Podoll showed a video of Borgwardt alive.

Podoll said his team has had daily communications with Borgwardt, but deputies still do not yet know exactly where Borgwardt is. However, they believe he is somewhere in eastern Europe.

Borgwardt sent a video of himself to police, in which he says he is in his apartment and "safe, secure, no problem."

Borgwardt was first reported missing in August, prompting multiple agencies to assist in searches.

Earlier this month, the story took a dramatic turn when deputies revealed they believe Borgwardt is still alive and in Europe.

Podoll said Borgwardt is facing an obstruction charge. The sheriff's office is also seeking for Borgwardt to pay between $35,000 and $40,000 in restitution, and $7,000 in equipment expenses. The sheriff indicated federal charges could be filed as well.