Green Lake County man who faked his own death now in custody, online records show

GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — The Green Lake County man who police said faked his own death and fled to Europe is now in custody, according to online records.

The website VINE, which describes itself as "the nation’s leading victim notification network," shows that 45-year-old Ryan Borgwardt was booked at 4:56 p.m. on Tuesday.

At 5:34 p.m. Tuesday, the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office announced it would hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning to update on Borgwardt's case.

Borgwardt went missing in a kayaking incident on Green Lake on August. On November 8, authorities announced they believed Borgwardt had faked his death and fled to the country. Later that month, the Green Lake County Sheriff said Borgwardt was "alive and well" overseas and urged the man to return home to his wife and kids.

"Christmas is coming, and what better gift he could give his kids is to be there for Christmas," Sheriff Mark Podoll said on November 21.

At that time, the sheriff's office released a video of Borgwardt that appeared to be taken from a cell phone. In the video, Borgwardt said he was "safe and secure" in his apartment.

Missing kayaker is 'alive and well' overseas; sends message to Green Lake Sheriff

In November, Sherrif Podoll said Borgwardt was facing an obstruction charge. The sheriff's office also said it was seeking for Borgwardt to pay between $35,000 and $40,000 in restitution and $7,000 in equipment expenses. The sheriff indicated federal charges could be filed as well.

NBC 26 will have a reporter at Wednesday's news conference. Stay with us for coverage throughout the day as we learn more about Borgwardt's case.