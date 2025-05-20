Former youth tennis coach sentenced to 15 years in prison for taking 'upskirt' videos

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A former youth tennis coach was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison after previously pleading no contest to taking inappropriate pictures and videos of underage girls during tennis practices at the Four Seasons Tennis Club in Allouez.

41-year-old Joshua Denault previously pleaded no contest in March to four counts of child sexual exploitation-filming and two counts of child enticement. Another ten counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal, but were read into the record at Denault's sentencing.

Denault was also given 20 years extended supervision and was ordered not to have contact with the Four Seasons Tennis Club in Allouez and Western Racquet and Fitness Club in Ashwaubenon.

In addition, he is not allowed to have contact with anyone under 18-years-old and will not be allowed to coach.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators said he took videos up their shirts and skirts.

Investigators said they found around 36 videos, and that Denault may have taken them over several years.