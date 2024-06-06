Tennis coach charged with crimes against children returns to court

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A youth tennis coach was back in court Thursday facing charges of felony crimes against children. Investigators say Joshua Denault committed these crimes while working in Allouez.



A local youth tennis coach was back in court facing charges of felony crimes against children. I'm Pari Apostolakos at the Brown County Courthouse with a look at what happened inside the courtroom Thursday morning.

As we've previously reported, Joshua Denault worked as a tennis coach at Four Seasons Tennis Club in Allouez.

Denault's charges include child enticement and child exploitation. Investigators say he took videos up the shirts and skirts of underage girls during training sessions.

No victims were present in the courtroom Thursday.

His preliminary hearing lasted a few minutes. His attorney, Quinn Jolly asked the court to schedule Denault's hearing for a non-witness status conference in July. The prosecution agreed.

Denault is expected back in court next month.