Local youth tennis coach accused of child enticement, sheriff's office says

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Brown County Sheriff's Office says an area youth tennis coach is being held in jail on charges of child enticement and capturing an image of nudity.

Authorities say in a news release the man is expected to make a court appearance Friday at 2 p.m.

We are not releasing the man's name unless he is formally charged.

The sheriff's office says they received information earlier this month regarding potentially inappropriate conduct by an area tennis coach.

"This is an active sensitive investigation involving a growing number of young victims," the sheriff's office said in the release. "As always, the safety and well-being of children in our community remains a top priority. Please take time to speak with your children about their activities and the people they have contact with. Foster open and honest communications with your children and commit to being an advocate for their safety."

"We appreciate the continued support and partnership of our community as we work to uphold public safety and justice," deputies added.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Sgt. Matthew Wilson at (920) 448-6192.