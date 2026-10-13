Former Madison priest convicted on most charges under plea agreement

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — A former Madison priest accused of child sex crimes was convicted Tuesday during a plea hearing at the Waupaca County courthouse.

Andrew Showers, 38, entered no contest pleas to one count of attempted child enticement, one count of attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of possession of child pornography.

Waupaca County Circuit Court Judge Diane Meulemans accepted the pleas and convicted the former priest on the three charges.

One count of attempting to use a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and an additional count of possession of child pornography were dismissed but read in, court records show.

Showers was removed from priesthood in June. He was first charged in late summer 2025 after prosecutors said he attempted to arrange a meeting at a Clintonville hotel with someone he believed was a 14‑year‑old girl. Authorities say he was actually communicating with a Clintonville police sergeant posing as a child.

Earlier this year, additional charges were filed after materials were found during search warrants. According to a criminal complaint, those materials included child pornography.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 12.