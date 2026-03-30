New charges filed for Madison priest accused of child sex crimes

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Madison priest accused of child sex crimes was charged with additional counts Friday, court records show.

Andrew Showers, 38, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography in Waupaca County, according to court records.

The newly filed charges stem from material found during recent search warrants. According to a criminal complaint, authorities found child pornography on a cell phone belonging to Showers.

The first court hearing on the new charges is set for April 14. In total, Showers now faces five felony charges in Waupaca County.

Showers was first charged in late summer 2025 after prosecutors said he attempted to arrange sex at a hotel in Clintonville with a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl. The former priest was actually communicating with a Clintonville Police Department sergeant, who was posing as the child.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges, and the case is ongoing, with a status conference scheduled for May.