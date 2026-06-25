Former Madison priest accused in sex crimes removed from priesthood

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — A former Madison priest accused of child sex crimes has been removed from the priesthood, church officials said Thursday.

Bishop Donald J. Hying announced that Andrew Showers, 38, can no longer perform priestly duties, wear clerical clothing, be addressed as “Father” or “Reverend,” celebrate Mass or carry out any other functions proper to a priest.

Showers was first charged in late summer 2025 after prosecutors said he attempted to arrange a meeting at a Clintonville hotel with someone he believed was a 14‑year‑old girl. Authorities say he was actually communicating with a Clintonville police sergeant posing as a child.

Earlier this year, additional charges were filed after materials were found during search warrants. According to a criminal complaint, those materials included child pornography.

Showers has pleaded not guilty to all charges in Waupaca County and is due back in court at the end of July.