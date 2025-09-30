Madison priest charged with child sex crimes pleads not guilty

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — A not guilty plea was entered Tuesday on behalf of Andrew Showers, the Madison priest accused of child sex crimes in Waupaca County.

Court records show Showers' defense waived his preliminary hearing, and the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Showers, 37, is facing child sex crimes after prosecutors say he attempted to arrange sex at a hotel in Clintonville with a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

According to a criminal complaint, Showers was actually talking to a Clintonville Police Department sergeant, who was posing as the child.

Court records show Showers posted a $10,000 bond on Aug. 28.

According to the Diocese of Madison, Showers was the parochial vicar at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Madison. He previously served in Berlin and Green Lake.

Showers was ordained in 2017.

A status conference for Showers has been scheduled for Dec. 3.