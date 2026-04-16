Former Kaukauna area teacher sentenced for child sex crimes

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — A former 7-12 grade teacher at St. Ignatius Catholic School and Chesterton Academy in Kaukauna was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday.

Collin Killoren, 31, was at a Calumet County courtroom for a sentencing hearing Thursday, where Judge Carey Reed sentenced him to 10 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision for child exploitation counts.

A five-year sentence was also imposed for possession of child pornography counts, but the two sentences will be served at the same time.

Killoren was first charged in April of last year with 14 felony counts of sex crimes against children. An additional 16 felony counts were added a few months later. He was convicted of 17 counts in a plea deal in February.

Appleton Police say the investigation originated from an online tip received through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

According to a criminal complaint, officers followed up on the NCMEC tip and obtained records from the social media KIK, where Killoren introduced himself to other users as a high school teacher and asked if they wanted to "role play" or "dirty talk."

Phone records indicated Killoren possessed and distributed several child pornography materials, the complaint details.