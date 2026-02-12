Former Kaukauna area teacher convicted of child sex crimes

CALUMET COUNTY (NBC 26) — A former 7-12 grade teacher at St. Ignatius Catholic School and Chesterton Academy in Kaukauna was convicted of 17 felony counts of crimes against children on Thursday.

Collin Killoren appeared in a Calumet County courtroom for a plea hearing on Thursday, where he was convicted of 17 felony charges in a plea deal. Charges included several counts of child sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography.

Killoren was first charged in April of last year with 14 felony counts of sex crimes against children. An additional 16 felony counts were added in the case a few months later.

Appleton Police say the investigation originated from an online tip received through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

According to a criminal complaint, officers followed up on the NCMEC tip and obtained records from the social media KIK, where Killoren approached users saying: "Hey. M29 USA. Horny High school teacher. Let me know if you want to chat, dirty talk, or role play."

Phone records indicated Killoren possessed and distributed several child pornography materials, the complaint details.

A sentencing hearing for Killoren is scheduled for April 16.