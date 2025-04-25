Kaukauna teacher charged with 14 counts of child crimes, $15,000 bond set

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — Collin Killoren, a 7-12 grade teacher at St. Ignatius Catholic School and Chesterton Academy in Kaukauna, has been charged with 14 counts of crimes against children on Friday.

Killoren had an initial appearance hearing on Friday at Calumet County courthouse. He is charged with seven counts of child sexual exploitation, and seven counts of possession of child pornography — all felonies.

A judge set Killoren's bond at $15,000. Additionally, he is not allowed to have any contact with children or anyone under the age of 18, use or possess any electronic device capable of accessing the internet (and not allowed to use the internet at all), or possess any pornography. He is also required to surrender his passport and ordered to not leave the state of Wisconsin without court's permission.

Killoren was arrested on Wednesday and immediately placed on administrative leave, according to the school.