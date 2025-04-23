St. Ignatius Catholic School teacher arrested for possession of child pornography

UPDATE: Appleton Police say Collin Killoren, a teacher at St. Ignatius Catholic School and Chesterton Academy in Kaukauna, was arrested for 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Police say the investigation originated from an online tip received through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Killoren, a resident of Appleton, was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday. Police say that, at this time, there is no evidence to suggest any children were harmed at the school.

The investigation remains active, according to the Appleton Police Department.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A 7-12 grade teacher at St. Ignatius Catholic School and Chesterton Academy in Kaukauna was arrested on Wednesday, according to the school in a news release.

The school says the Appleton Police Department took Collin Killoren into custody and an investigation is underway following the confiscation of the teacher's personal devices.

No students at St. Ignatius Catholic School and Chesterton Academy have been identified in this situation at this time, the school says.

Killoren was immediately placed on administrative leave. According to the release, this is the first the school is hearing of any issues surrounding the teacher, who passed all background and reference checks during the hiring process.

If you are aware of any information that may pertain to this matter, the school asks you to contact the Appleton Police Department at (920) 832-5500.