60 people injured, no deaths reported as tornado recovery continues in Menasha area

MENASHA (NBC 26) — As recovery efforts continue following Monday's tornado, officials now say 60 people were injured, but no fatalities have been reported.

The update came during a Tuesday afternoon briefing from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office. Officials said most of the injuries happened during the tornado, while several more have been reported during cleanup efforts.

Emergency crews have now completed both primary and secondary door-to-door searches in the hardest-hit areas.

The primary search, which focused on finding anyone in immediate danger, was completed before midnight Monday. The secondary search wrapped up Tuesday afternoon and focused on identifying lingering hazards, including damaged utilities, downed power lines and large trees. Officials said power lines that posed an immediate threat were disconnected and marked for repair. The extent of the damage led Gov. Evers to declare a state of emergency.

With those searches complete, the focus is now shifting to cleanup.

Officials said Wednesday's priority will be an organized effort to remove debris from roadways. They cautioned residents that dangerous conditions remain, including downed power lines, unstable structures, debris and heavy equipment operating throughout the affected areas.

Many residents also remain without power.

Officials said utility crews have made meaningful progress restoring electricity, but warned that some homes could remain without power for several more days because of the extent of the damage. They also encouraged residents to check on family members, friends and neighbors who may need assistance during the ongoing heat.

The overnight curfew remains in effect for the City of Menasha and the Village of Fox Crossing from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Officials said the curfew is intended to keep people away from dangerous conditions after dark while utility crews, emergency responders and public works crews continue recovery efforts.

The boil water advisory also remains in effect for residents of Fox Crossing east of Little Lake Butte des Morts and Menasha customers who receive water from Fox Crossing.

Officials said any water used for drinking, cooking, or washing dishes should be boiled for at least one minute before use because low water pressure during the tornado may have allowed contaminants into the water system. Tap water remains safe for bathing and other hygiene needs, and residents are still being asked to conserve water. An interactive map is available on the county's social media pages for residents to check whether their address is affected.

Officials are also asking for volunteers and additional donations as recovery continues.

The Volunteer Reception Center is operating at the Winnebago County Fox Cities campus from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for at least the next two days. Officials said there is currently enough bottled water, but they are asking for donations of Lysol wipes, diapers, cleaning supplies, and hearing and eye protection. Overnight shelter remains available at Christ the Rock Community Church.

Cooling centers are also open at Christ the Rock Community Church, the Elks Lodge on Doty Island, the Neenah YMCA and Calvary Bible Church, where residents can cool off and recharge electronic devices. A comprehensive list of resources available for those impacted by the storm can be found here.

Officials also shared additional information about those hurt in the storm. Gold Cross Ambulance transported 60 patients, all of whom were considered to have less severe injuries. Officials also reported that 40 people were treated at ThedaCare Neenah and 28 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. They did not indicate how those figures overlap. Officials also said there have been no reported carbon monoxide-related injuries.

Another virtual update is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, followed by an in-person briefing at 4 p.m. at Maplewood Middle School. Officials said additional updates will continue to be posted on social media as recovery efforts continue.

NBC 26, in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, has established the Fox Valley Tornado Relief Fund to help individuals and families impacted by the storm across the Fox Valley area.