Volunteer sign-up, donation efforts begin in Menasha

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Community members can now sign up to help with storm response and recovery efforts in Menasha, according to the Menasha Police Department.

Volunteer Fox Cities has created a sign-up page for residents interested in helping the community clean up after a tornado moved through the Fox Valley on Monday afternoon.

Police said volunteers are currently being placed on standby while response needs are identified. Officials asked residents not to report directly to damaged areas unless they have been assigned through an organized volunteer effort.

Police also said anyone with a food truck, prepared food or drinking water who is willing to support response efforts should report to the north parking lot of the former UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities campus at 1478 Midway Road.

Officials said bottled water, emergency supplies and other donations should be dropped off at the campus entrance next to the Barlow Planetarium.

Police anticipate the former campus location will open at noon, with portable restrooms and hand-washing stations being set up Tuesday morning.