Gov. Evers declares state of emergency following July storms

MADISON (NBC 26) — Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency following Monday's severe storms that caused widespread damage across eastern Wisconsin, including at least one confirmed tornado.

Preliminary damage surveys from the National Weather Service indicate the tornado that moved through the Menasha and Appleton area reached EF3 strength. The storms also brought destructive winds, large hail, power outages, and disruptions to public water systems, leaving communities with significant damage.

"We are continuing to assess the devastation and destruction Wisconsin is seeing, especially in the Fox Cities, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help every family, business, and community affected recover," Evers said. "This emergency declaration will ensure every available resource is deployed so we can respond quickly to the needs on the ground. I want to thank the neighbors, emergency and first responders, local partners, and volunteers who are already working to restore essential services, clean up neighborhoods, and assess the damage. Together, we will recover, and recover stronger."

The declaration allows state agencies to coordinate resources with local governments, utilities, and emergency management officials as recovery efforts continue.

Emergency crews from fire departments, law enforcement agencies, public works departments, utility companies, and volunteer organizations remain on the ground assisting residents and restoring critical services. Wisconsin's State Emergency Operations Center was elevated to a Level 3 on Monday to support the response.

Wisconsin Emergency Management, a division of the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, is continuing to work with county officials to assess damage and identify additional resources needed to speed recovery efforts.

Executive Order #300 took effect immediately upon the governor's signature.