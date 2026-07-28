MENASHA (NBC 26) — Cars were flipped and crushed, roofs torn from homes, and roads blocked by trees and power lines twisted together, that's the scene in Menasha the storm left behind.

Many families, like the Bokelman's who have lived on Third Street for 30 years, are displaced as the violent storm ripped through their neighborhood.

Ken Anderson returned home after the storm cleared to find his house, also on Third Street, barely recognizable. He showed NBC26 the damage inside his home.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Menasha storm leaves homes destroyed, families displaced and businesses leveled

"And the really strange part..." Anderson said, revealing, "This used to be the master bedroom. Roof's gone, window's are gone. The air condition still sits in the window," Anderson said.

"The front door is blown out, windows blown out, that window is out," Anderson pointed out during the walk through.

The wreckage stretched street after street. Jaden Hendricks, who lives on Second Street, described the damage to his home.

"All of our house is destroyed, it's flooding, my whole house. It's coming from my room all the way downstairs, it's flooding our whole house. We'll probably have to move or find a new house," Hendricks said.

Hendricks cannot stay in his home, along with many other families who are leaning on family and friends for a place to stay.

Up the street, Manderfield's Bakery is nearly leveled, and Plank Road Pub's second story is torn open.

"It's stuff I see on TV where it happens to other people, and it happened to us. I'm in awe, amazement, that mother nature can do this kind of damage to us," Paul Manderfield, co-owner of Manderfield's Bakery, said.

Manderfield said his 90-year-old mother lost her home in the storm, and that he and the community of Menasha face a long road of cleanup and recovery.