Man charged with homicide six months after suspicious death investigation began

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Nearly six months after a man was pronounced dead, another man has been charged with murder.

Neenah Police say 53-year-old Rodney Franklin of Oshkosh was charged today with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of 73-year-old Keith Rieskamp.

Authorities found Rieskamp on the 200-block of Doty Avenue in Neenah, near Shattuck Park, on November 24, 2024 during a welfare check. They took him to a hospital, where he died.

Neenah Police say the suspect, Franklin, has been in custody since Nov. 24 on a charge of theft from a corpse.

Today's homicide charge from the Winnebago County District Attorney's Office "is a result of evidence examined by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory," according to a release from Neenah Police.

Rieskamp's case was originally considered a suspicious death, then changed to a homicide investigation Dec. 5.

He's being held with a bond of $500,000.