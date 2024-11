NEENAH — A welfare check on a Neenah man turned grave when he was discovered behind a home, according to the Neenah Police Department.

The man was taken to a hospital were he later was pronounced dead.

Neenah Police are looking for information on the following areas at around 6:00 Saturday evening:

Shattuck Park

210 E. Wisconsin Avenue

200 block of E. Doty Avenue

If you have any knowledge about the tragedy, you are to call 920-886-6012.