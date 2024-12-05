Neenah Police: Victim in suspicious death was murdered

NEENAH (NBC 26) — What was first considered a suspicious death in Neenah is now being investigated as a homicide.

Neenah police identified the victim as Keith Rieskamp, 73, and say they do have a suspect identified.

On Nov. 24, officers responded to the 200 block of E. Doty Ave. for a welfare check. Rieskamp was found behind the home and taken to a local hospital.

He was later pronounced dead.

Police had asked the public's help with any information they might have on activity at Shattuck Park and/or the location of the home where Rieskamp was found, from around 6 p.m. on Nov. 23 until 9 a.m. on Nov. 24.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department's tip line at (920) 886-6020.