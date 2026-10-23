Murder suspect officially linked to juvenile's death

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Police have officially connected murder charges against an Oconomowoc man to the death of a juvenile whose body was found in a Two Rivers marina.

Dominic Pilgreen, 26, was charged on Monday with first degree intentional homicide in the death of Payton Vertz, 16. On Friday, investigators announced that a second suspect, Nathan Reichard, 15, is also charged with first degree intentional homicide.

Reichard is being charged as an adult, according to Ben Meinert, chief of the Two Rivers police department.

Meinert said the police were working closely with the Two Rivers school district.

"We recognize the impact this may have on students and staff," he wrote in a press release.

Vertz's body was discovered on Oct. 16 from the water near the Seagull Marina in two Rivers.

Police previously said one of the suspects was arrested on the same day Vertz was located. The second suspect was already in custody on an unrelated case.

