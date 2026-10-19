Manitowoc man charged with murder, child abuse

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC26) — A Manitowoc man on Monday was charged with first degree homicide and child abuse, just days after a body was found in a Two Rivers marina.

Dominic Pilgreen, 26, is also charged with hiding a corpse, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, and other charges.

The criminal complaint in the case is sealed, however a body was discovered on Friday near the Seagull Marina. A law enforcement source told NBC 26 that the body was that of a juvenile.

According to a press release sent out Monday from the Two Rivers Police Department, two suspects were arrested in connection with the body discovery. One suspect was arrested Friday, while another was already in custody on an unrelated case.

Police also confirmed Zander Park and the Ice Age Trail were temporarily closed as part of the investigation but have since reopened to the public.

We will have more details as they become available.