Police: Two in custody after body discovered in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Two people are in custody after a body was found near Seagull Marina in Two Rivers.

NBC 26 previously reported the death, but no details were available at the time.

According to a press release from the Two Rivers Police Department, one suspect was arrested Friday, while another was already in custody on an unrelated case.

Police also confirmed Zander Park and the Ice Age Trail were temporarily closed as part of the investigation but have since reopened to the public.

Police said that, due to the ongoing investigation, details such as the circumstances of the death, the identity of the deceased, and the identities of any suspects will not be released at this time.