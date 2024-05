Two Rivers Police are investigating after a man's body was found Sunday morning in the Two Rivers Harbor where the East and West Twin rivers meet.

Fishermen found the body, according to a news release from Two Rivers Police.

Police say the man found dead appears to have been between 30- and 50 years old.

Police say there were no obvious signs of foul play, and authorities are working to identify the man and his cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Two Rivers Police.