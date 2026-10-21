MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A jury reached a verdict in the Timothy Hauschultz trial Wednesday afternoon after deliberating for just over 12 hours.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Jury finds Timothy Hauschultz guilty on 4 of 6 charges in death of 7-year-old great-nephew

The jury found Hauschultz guilty of the following charges:

Hauschultz was found guilty of:



Neglect of a child, death as consequence

Party to a crime, physical abuse of a child, intentional bodily harm to a child

Contributing to the delinquency of a child, intentional bodily harm

Physical abuse of a child, intentional bodily harm

He was found not guilty of:



Contributing to the delinquency of a child, death as a consequence

Physical abuse of a child, intentional bodily harm, party to a crime

Following the verdict, Hauschultz was taken into custody at the Manitowoc County Jail. The defense argued Hauschultz should not be taken into custody until his sentencing hearing because he is already GPS monitored. The judge denied that motion.

The trial began last Monday. Charges stemmed from the 2018 death of his great-nephew, Ethan. Tina McKeever-Hauschultz, Timothy's wife, and Damian Hauschultz, Timothy's son, were also charged and convicted for their roles in the boy's death. McKeever-Hauschultz was sentenced in 2021 to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision.

Courtroom pool

Timothy's trial was delayed earlier this year because Damian is considered a critical witness in Timothy's case. Damian filed a motion seeking a new trial or re-sentencing, claiming the judge in his case had a conflict of interest. He was resentenced to spend more time under supervision in April.