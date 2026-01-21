Trial for man charged in connection with the death of his great-nephew adjourned

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Judge Carey Reed has granted the state’s request to delay the trial of Timothy Hauschultz, pushing the case into late January.

Hauschultz is charged in connection with the 2018 death of his 7-year-old great-nephew, Ethan Hauschultz. Ethan died from hypothermia after being forced to carry a heavy wooden log for about two hours in wet, snowy conditions as punishment.

The delay centers on Damian Hauschultz, who was convicted of causing Ethan’s death and is considered a critical witness in Timothy Hauschultz’s trial. Damian has filed a motion seeking a new trial or resentencing, claiming the judge in his case had a conflict of interest. While that motion is pending, his attorney has indicated Damian would invoke his Fifth Amendment rights if called to testify.

Judge Carey Reed approved the adjournment Tuesday and scheduled a status conference for Jan. 28 to determine the next steps. District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre requested the delay, citing the unavailability of witness Damian Hauschultz and concerns about potential trauma to child witnesses.

Prosecutors say Damian’s testimony is essential, as there were moments when only Timothy and Damian Hauschultz were present. Without his testimony, the state argues child witnesses would be forced to provide more critical details, potentially causing additional trauma.