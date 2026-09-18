Judge allows sand and gravel expert to testify at Elijah Vue trial

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Jesse Vang, the caretaker of the late 3-year-old Elijah Vue, appeared by video from the Manitowoc County Jail Friday for an oral ruling on the admission of expert testimony from Jodi Webb, a sand and gravel expert.

Judge Anthony Lambrecht denied the defense's motion, ruling that Webb is permitted to testify as an expert witness at trial. The court reviewed Webb's testimony and considered arguments from both parties following a motion hearing held July 31.

The defense previously filed a motion to dismiss all evidence related to cadaver dogs, alleging hearsay. The State replied that they do not intend to introduce the results of the cadaver dog evidence and instead only use them in relation to general search tools.

In another motion previously made by Vang, he asked the court for a change of venue, citing "significant pretrial publicity and public involvement in the search for Elijah," according to court records. That request has also since been denied.

Vang is charged with multiple felonies, including physical abuse of a child and repeated acts causing death.

A joint trial with the boy's mother, Katrina Baur, who faces four charges in connection with the treatment, disappearance, and subsequent death of the boy, is scheduled to start April 14.