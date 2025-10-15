20-year-old man pleads not guilty in connection to deadly shooting

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A 20-year-old man charged with shooting and killing another man in Manitowoc has pleaded not guilty to his crimes.

Kirk Dunn of Manitowoc entered not guilty pleas Wednesday to first-degree intentional homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The deadly shooting took place on Dewey Street in Manitowoc last month.

According to police documents, Dunn claims he fired in self-defense during a heated dispute with the victim, who family later identified as 25-year-old Jaisiah Owens.

Dunn continues to be held in jail in a $500,000 cash bond. He is set to appear in court again on Dec. 19.

The community held a candlelight vigil honoring Owens' life a few days after he died. Owens graduated from Lincoln High School in 2018 and worked at Manitowoc Tool & Manufacturing. His family recently told NBC 26 he was a dedicated and caring person, and had recently got a promotion at his job.