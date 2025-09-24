Manitowoc man charged with first-degree murder, $500,000 cash bond set

UPDATE: A $500,000 cash bond was set for Kirk Dunn, the suspect in a Manitowoc deadly shooting.

Dunn appeared virtually at the Manitowoc County courthouse on Wednesday. A judge found probable cause to proceed, and a $500,000 cash bond was set for the defendant.

As part of his bond, the judge also ordered Dunn to have no contact with the victim's' family, no contact with the address where the incident took place, and no possession of firearms.

According to a probable cause statement, Dunn alleged that just before the shooting, he saw a blue laser from a firearm pointing at him. Dunn stated, "I returned fire back."

Dunn's initial appearance was scheduled for Sep. 29.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A Manitowoc man is expected to appear in circuit court this afternoon, charged with first-degree intentional homicide while armed.

Kirk Dunn, 20, was booked into the Manitowoc County jail yesterday morning.

Earlier on Tuesday, police say a man was shot and killed following a disturbance on Dewey Street in Manitowoc.

NBC 26 Lakeshore reporter Abbey Hamachek will be in court and will have the very latest on nbc26.com and NBC 26 News at 5 and 6.