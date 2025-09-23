MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Manitowoc that involved two separate locations.

Man killed in early morning shooting in Manitowoc, suspect in custody

According to investigators, gunfire broke out near an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Dewey Street just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police say two men were causing a disturbance at the location, which led to multiple shots being fired.

One of the men was hit and taken in a private vehicle to the 1200 block of 17th Street, where he died despite life-saving efforts. The suspect remained at the Dewey Street location and was taken into custody.

The investigation carried on well into Tuesday, leaving neighbors concerned about the violence in their community.

William Scheurerl, who lives next door to the scene of the shooting, said he knew exactly what he heard.

"My wife thought fireworks were going off and I said no that's gun shots I know when gun shots go off... it went off maybe six times. All of a sudden, bam bam bam bam… it was close by to hear it, real good and clear. It was a gunshot," Scheurerl said.

A few blocks away on South 17th Street, neighbor Amy Burns said she learned something was wrong when she got a text message.

"I got a text from a friend this morning asking if my family was okay and I asked why, she said there was a shooting… I looked out my front door, and down on the corner, it was all blocked off," Burns said.

Burns said the shooting left her shaken and worried for her children.

"I explained to them I said this is the stuff I tell you about… these days it's sad but it's true," Burns said.

Police are asking anyone with information from either scene to come forward. Neither of the individuals' names have been released, and Manitowoc police say charges are forthcoming. The investigation is ongoing.

