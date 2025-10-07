MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — It's been almost two weeks since 25-year-old Jaisiah Owens was shot and killed in Manitowoc, and his family is speaking out for the first time about the man they loved.

For the Owens family, talking about Jaisiah is both heartbreaking and healing, but most importantly, a way to keep his spirit alive.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Family speaks out about Jaisiah Owens for first time since shooting

Jaisiah's mother, Mystalynn Owens, describes him as dedicated and caring, always ready to help others whenever he could.

"I want him to be remembered as a loving caring person. He cared. If people needed help, he would help them. Didn't ask nobody for anything, if he didn't have it, he didn't have it," Mystalynn Owens said.

His siblings remember the fun moments they shared, memories that show who he truly was.

"I remember he threw me in the pool," one sibling said.

Another sibling recalled a time when Jaisiah saved them from drowning: "It was this time where we went to my dad's friends house and they had this inground pool and there was a slide. I was told to not go down the slide and he came and saved me from drowning that day."

Those memories bring laughter and smiles to the family during this difficult time.

Jaisiah graduated from Lincoln High School in 2018 and worked at Manitowoc Tool and Manufacturing. His family says he was a hard worker who had recently received good news at his job.

"And he was proud because he just got a promotion at his job. He was doing good," Mystalynn Owens said.

Jaisiah was someone who always put others first, especially his 4-year-old son.

"He loved his son. That is one definite thing, he loved his son," Mystalynn Owens said.

The family says the days without Jaisiah have been difficult and filled with questions, but also filled with support from friends, strangers and the overall community.

"I want to thank the community for all the support that you have given me and my family. Just please keep praying and supporting us because we want justice for Jaisiah," Mystalynn Owens said.

The Owens family says they're determined to keep Jaisiah's memory alive by sharing his story and living with the same kindness he showed others. They hope people will remember Jaisiah for the person he was, not for the tragedy that took his life.

