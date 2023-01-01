Lauren Larsen is the morning meteorologist for NBC 26 News Today.

Lauren studied Atmospheric Science and Communications at the University of North Dakota and began her career at KVRR in Fargo, ND as the weekend forecaster.

Growing up in Minneapolis, she is no stranger to the volatile weather of the Midwest. Although her favorite season is fall, Lauren loves forecasting winter weather. She is a "weather nerd" and gets excited about lake effect snow and all the ways the Great Lakes affect our weather in Northeast Wisconsin.

Lauren’s passion for weather stems from middle school science class where she first learned about clouds. Since that point, she's always been curious about how weather works. Lauren was afraid of tornadoes as a child but is now dedicated to helping viewers stay safe from severe weather.

In her spare time, Lauren likes to read, golf, watch hockey and listen to Taylor Swift!

She is eager to explore Northeast Wisconsin and experience Packers culture.

You can follow Lauren on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

