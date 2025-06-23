Forecast: Still hot, humid, and stormy

Astronomical Summer started last Friday. Mother Nature got the memo and brough us temperatures in the 90s. We saw near record highs on Saturday and new record highs on Sunday!

The Nation Weather Service continues a Heat Advisory across the area today, this expires at 7 pm tonight. Highs will be in the 90s again today. Dew points will be in the 70s so we can expect our heat indices to be in the triple digits. Stay safe and hydrated!

As a cold front moves through tonight, we can expect some thunderstorms. There is a slight risk for severe weather. These storms could bring hail and gusty winds.

The 90s don't last forever, temperatures are cooler tomorrow. Highs will be below normal, with highs only reaching the low 70s.

It is going to be a wet week here in Wisconsin with a long-lasting rain system set to disrupt your week.

