Forecast: Scattered rain & thunder

The last three days have been HOT! We saw highs in the 90s with heat indices values in the triple digits. We also saw record-breaking highs and lows on Sunday.

The heat comes to an end. A cold front moved through last night that brought some severe thunderstorms.

It is going to be a wet week here in Wisconsin with a long-lasting rain system set to disrupt your week. We can expect scattered showers and storms throughout the week. There is low risk for severe weather. Our biggest concern is flooding due to heavy rain. Some models are suggesting we could see 2+ inches before Friday. Our temperatures are below normal with highs in the mid 70s all week.

We are back to the 80s this weekend with mostly sunny weather.

