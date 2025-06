It is going to be a wet week here in Wisconsin with a long-lasting rain system set to disrupt your week.

We can expect scattered showers and storms throughout the rest of the week. There is low risk for severe weather. Our biggest concern is flooding due to heavy rain. Some models are suggesting we could see 2+ inches before Friday. Our temperatures are below slightly below normal with highs in the mid 70s all week.

We are back to the 80s this weekend with mostly sunny weather.