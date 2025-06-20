Forecast: Dangerous Summer heat

Today is the first day of Summer! I know many people have different definitions for the start of summer. Today is the start of Astronomical summer, the longest day of the year! We have 15 hours and 33 minutes of daylight!

Once again, our highs were in the 80s today! We saw a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. The Storm Prediction center has our neighborhoods in a marginal risk with a slight risk category just to the north. We could still see a few storms could be strong or severe overnight. The storm chances last into Saturday morning. Trust me, I know we have been teasing thunderstorms all week... it is just that time of year!

We look to hit our first 90 degree day this weekend. Highs will be in the 90s on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Dew points will be in the 70s so we can expect our heat indices to be in the triple digits. Stay safe and hydrated this weekend. The Nation Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory across the area from Saturday morning until Monday night.

The 90s don't last forever, temperatures are cooler and back to normal next Wednesday.

