Bayer announces retirement from Green Bay Public School District

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Vicki Bayer, superintendent of Green Bay public schools, will retire this summer, according to a statement from the district.

"Green Bay is a special place, and it truly has been a privilege to serve this District," Bayer said in a letter to the board of education.

Bayer's last day on the job will be June 26, 2026.

Bayer has served as the district's superintendent since 2024, following the departure of Dr. Claude Tiller.

The district has already been searching for a new superintendent.