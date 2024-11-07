Hiring process for GBAPS interim superintendent's successor will begin next fall, district says

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Area Public School District says at Monday's special board meeting, the school board will vote to enter negotiations with Interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer to extend her contract as superintendent for another year.

“The Board of Education has been incredibly fortunate to have a strong leader in Vicki Bayer who has led the District as interim superintendent through the return to in-person learning during the pandemic, a significant budget deficit, boundary changes and school consolidations, and two referendums,” Board President Laura McCoy said in a news release. “The Board is grateful to Ms. Bayer for her willingness to serve as superintendent for an additional year, while the Board of Education and District administration complete important ongoing efforts.”

Green Bay Area Public Schools Vicki Bayer

District leaders say once negotiations are complete, the school board will vote on Bayer's contract as superintendent for the 2025-26 school year at a board meeting on Nov. 25.

The school board will begin the hiring process for Bayer's successor in fall 2025.

Bayer has been GBAPS' interim superintendent twice. She first served as interim from April 2022 to June 2023 after former superintendent Stephen Murley stepped down because of personal health reasons. She stepped into the role again in March 2024, after Claude Tiller Jr. resigned as superintendent following an appearance on an Atlanta radio show where he made comments about district staff, race and equality in the district and the surrounding area.