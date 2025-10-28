Green Bay Area School District approves $314 million budget with $3.5 million deficit

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Green Bay Area School District unanimously approved a nearly $314 million budget Monday night, marking the first time the district has entered a deficit — approximately $3.5 million.

"This is the first time that we have gone into a deficit and that is what is meant to be done. Very important it was the right thing to do," said Angela Roble, chief financial officer for Green Bay School District.

The deficit stems partly from a nearly 3% cost of living increase for school staff that was approved in September.

To address the shortfall, district officials say they will pursue another operational referendum.

"We will definitely be going out for operational referendum regardless, so our operational referendum falls off in two years, so next November is when we will be asking the community to support the school district in another referendum," Roble said.

Several community members attended Monday's meeting, requesting greater transparency from the board on various issues. Among them was Jaxon DeGrave, a current Preble High School student who called for more student involvement in decision-making processes, particularly following the recent implementation of a clear backpack policy.

"There needs to be change," DeGrave said.

"One student did one student thing and 10,000 plus students are affected by us, they're making us look like the bad guys," DeGrave said.

The board also approved changes to high school class schedules Monday night, extending class periods slightly. The new schedule will take effect next year.

The operational referendum is expected to appear on the ballot next November.