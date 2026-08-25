Woman gets 12 years in deadly Highway 172 crash

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A woman convicted for her role in a deadly 2024 Highway 172 crash was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison.

Laney Peters, 21, appeared in Brown County court, where Circuit Court Judge Thomas Walsh ordered her to serve a total of 12 years in prison followed by 12 years of extended supervision.

Peters was convicted in late June on two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and one count of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle as part of a plea agreement.

Prosecutors allege Peters was driving intoxicated on State Highway 172 on June 24, 2024, when she lost control of the vehicle, struck a tree and ejected the engine block into a nearby parking lot. Two passengers — 19-year-old Mee-Mingwaa Phillips and 18-year-old Emma Daniels — were pronounced dead at the scene. None of the four occupants were wearing seat belts, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint states a blood draw taken about six hours after the crash showed Peters had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.064 g/100 mL. Prosecutors argued her BAC would have exceeded the legal limit of 0.08 g/100 mL at the time of the crash based on the commonly accepted dissipation rate of 0.015 g/100 mL per hour.