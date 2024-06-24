Two women killed, two others seriously hurt in crash off Highway 172

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The Brown County Sheriff's Office says two women were killed and two others were seriously hurt in a crash off Highway 172 on Monday morning.

Deputies say in a news release they got a call at 5:50 a.m. for a one-vehicle crash on Highway 172 westbound near Oneida Street in Ashwaubenon.

Deputies say a 19-year-old woman from Wabeno driving a 2015 Dodge Charger was going westbound on the highway when the driver lost control of the car, just west of the Holmgren Way overpass.

Deputies say the Charger went down the embankment on the highway's north side, hit multiple trees, and came to a rest against another tree behind a business complex off Oneida Street.

NBC 26 The Brown County Sheriff's Office says two women were killed and two others were seriously hurt in a crash off Highway 172 on Monday morning.

Four people were in the car at the time of the crash. Deputies say the driver was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. A 16-year-old girl from Green Bay was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A 19-year-old woman from Green Bay and an 18-year-old woman from Wausau were killed in the crash.

Names are not being released at this time.

All lanes on Highway 172 westbound are now back open.