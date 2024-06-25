Two women killed in Highway 172 crash have been identified

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Two woman killed in Highway 172 crash have been identified. The crash took place shortly before 6 a.m. Monday morning.



19-year-old Mee-Mingwaa Phillips and 18-year-old Emma Daniels were pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe was set up for Emma Daniels.

Investigators say driver lost control early Monday morning on Highway 172 near Oneida Street.

The 19-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger survived.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the car they were in lost control along Highway 172 near Oneida St. The car then went down an embankment crashing into several trees.

Police say the 19-year-old driver and a 16-year-old girl were injured but survived.

Alesha Hodges, a friend of Emma's mother, tells me she set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Emma's funeral expenses.

In the fundraiser, Hodges writes:

"[Emma] was 18 years old and had a whole life yet to live. [...] No parent should ever have to bury their child, please find it in your heart to help this family [...]"

Meanwhile, I've been working to learn more about Mee-Mingwaa Phillips and will provide more information about her as it comes.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says the crash is still under investigation.