"This isn't something you can mess around with:" How to stay cool in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — It's the hottest weather of the year so far, and the City of Green Bay has several ways to stay cool and stay safe during the heat.



Green Bay has multiple public pools across the city

The City opened the Bay Beach Pavilion as a cooling shelter

Remember to drink plenty of water, limit alcohol and caffeine and limit outdoor, strenuous activity

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“It’s very hot, kind of sticky," Lataesheanna Edwards said.

On Tuesday, Edwards was escaping the hot sun by swimming at the Resch Aquatic Center.

“I like that they have the little kids area for when my mom brings her littles here, and then the deep end and slide for taller people," she said.

Edwards isn't the only one; the Green Bay pools are packed on Tuesday, as people try their best to stay cool.

Green Bay has three, outdoor public pools: Joanne’s Aquatic Center on Baird Street, Colburn Pool on Fisk Street and the Resch Aquatic Center on Reed Street. The city also has nine splash pads and three wading pools.

“I don’t want a single resident of Green Bay or Brown County or the State of Wisconsin to be suffering in this heat," Michael Bergman, communications director for the City, says.

The City also opened up the Bay Beach Pavilion as a cooling shelter.

“If you need a cool place to stay, come here," Bergman says. "We have a lot of outlets along the walls, if you need to set up your laptop and get some work done, do that. Because when it comes down to it, this is about safety.”

Other organizations are offering up their AC as well, including the New Community Shelter and the Salvation Army.

The Brown County Library, East Town Mall and the Green Bay Plaza also offer some indoor safety.

If you do have to be outside, some safety tips to keep in mind include: limiting your strenuous outdoor activities, limiting alcohol and caffeinated drinks, and drinking plenty of water.

“This isn’t something you can mess around with," Bergmans says. "Take care of your family and take care of your neighbors.”