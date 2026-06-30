Temporary cooling centers open across Northeast Wisconsin

Extreme heat is settling into Northeast Wisconsin, posing potentially life-threatening dangers to residents. Leaders from various communities are opening temporary cooling centers this week for those who may not have access to air conditioning or a safe place to rest.
NBC 26 has compiled a list of cooling center locations and hours below:
ADVOCAP Opportunity Center
19 W. 1st Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appleton Public Library
200 North Appleton Street
Appleton, WI 54911
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday — noon to 5 p.m.
Appleton Transit Center
100 East Washington Street
Appleton, WI 54911
Bay Beach Pavilion
1313 Bay Beach Road
Green Bay, WI 54302
Monday through Friday — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Brandon Public Library
117 East Main Street
Brandon, WI 53919
Monday through Thursday — noon to 6 p.m.
Friday — noon to 5 p.m.
Saturday — 9 a.m. to noon
Campbellsport Public Library
220 N. Helena Street
Campbellsport, WI 53010
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Door County Government Center
421 Nebraska Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
Monday through Thursday — 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday — 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Farnsworth Public Library
715 Main Street
Oconto, WI 54153
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fond du Lac Public Library
32 Sheboygan Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Gillett City Hall
150 North McKenzie Avenue
Gillett, WI 54124
Monday through Wednesday — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gillett Public Library
200 East Main Street
Gillett, WI 54124
Monday through Tuesday — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Green Bay Salvation Army
626 Union Court
Green Bay, WI 54303
Monday through Thursday — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Holy Family Warming Center
73 East 1st Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Tuesday — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
*This cooling center will be open every Tuesday through Aug. 18.
**Lunch, laundry and shower facilities are available.
Kress Pavilion/Egg Harbor Library
7845 Church Street
Egg Harbor, WI 54209
Monday, Wednesday and Thursday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday — 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday and Saturday — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lakes Country Library
15235 Highway 32
Lakewood, WI 54138
Monday and Tuesday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday and Friday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lena Public Library
200 East Main Street
Lena, WI 54139
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lena Village Hall
117 East Main Street
Lena, WI 54139
Monday through Thursday — 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Menasha Public Library
440 1st Street
Menasha, WI 54952
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday — Check availability.
*Road construction may affect these hours. Please call 920-967-3690 to confirm hours before arrival.
Neenah Public Library
240 E. Wisconsin Ave.
Neenah, WI 54956
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday — noon to 4 p.m.
Oakfield Public Library
130 North Main Street
Oakfield, WI 53065
Monday and Thursday — noon to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oconto City Hall
1210 Main Street
Oconto, WI 54153
Monday through Thursday — 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oconto Falls City Hall
500 North Chestnut Avenue
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
Monday through Thursday — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Oconto Falls Community Library
251 North Main Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
Monday through Wednesday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Omro Public Library
405 East Huron St.
Omro, WI 54963
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday — 9 a.m. to noon
Oshkosh Public Library
106 Washington Ave.
Oshkosh, WI 54901
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday — 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oshkosh Salvation Army
417 Algoma Blvd.
Oshkosh, WI 54901
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday — 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday — 9 a.m. to noon
Pillars Day Resource Center
129 South Mason Street
Appleton, WI 54914
Monday through Friday — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ripon Public Library
120 Jefferson Street
Ripon, WI 54971
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Riverview Community Center
15152 Island Lake Road
Mountain, WI 54149
Monday through Wednesday — 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
*Call 715-276-6914 if you need the center opened outside of business hours.
Shepherd of the Bay Lutheran Church
11836 Wisconsin Highway 42
Ellison Bay, WI 54210
Tuesday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Department
2258 Mill Road
Sister Bay, WI 54234
Monday through Saturday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Spillman Public Library
719 Wisconsin Avenue
North Fond du Lac, WI 54937
Monday through Wednesday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sturgeon Bay Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC)
914 North 14th Avenue
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
Monday through Thursday — 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday — 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Sturgeon Bay Library
107 South 4th Avenue
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Suring Area Public Library
640 East Main Street
Suring, WI 54174
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Waupun Public Library
123 South Forest Street
Waupun, WI 53963
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Winneconne Public Library
31 S. 2nd St.
Winneconne, WI 54986
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday — 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday — 9 a.m. to noon
If you know of any cooling centers missing from our list, please email the name, location and hours to news@nbc26.com.