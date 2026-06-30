Temporary cooling centers open across Northeast Wisconsin

Extreme heat is settling into Northeast Wisconsin, posing potentially life-threatening dangers to residents. Leaders from various communities are opening temporary cooling centers this week for those who may not have access to air conditioning or a safe place to rest.

NBC 26 has compiled a list of cooling center locations and hours below:

ADVOCAP Opportunity Center

19 W. 1st Street

Fond du Lac, WI 54935

Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appleton Public Library

200 North Appleton Street

Appleton, WI 54911

Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday — noon to 5 p.m.

Appleton Transit Center

100 East Washington Street

Appleton, WI 54911

Bay Beach Pavilion

1313 Bay Beach Road

Green Bay, WI 54302

Monday through Friday — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brandon Public Library

117 East Main Street

Brandon, WI 53919

Monday through Thursday — noon to 6 p.m.

Friday — noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday — 9 a.m. to noon

Campbellsport Public Library

220 N. Helena Street

Campbellsport, WI 53010

Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Door County Government Center

421 Nebraska Street

Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Monday through Thursday — 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday — 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Farnsworth Public Library

715 Main Street

Oconto, WI 54153

Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fond du Lac Public Library

32 Sheboygan Street

Fond du Lac, WI 54935

Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gillett City Hall

150 North McKenzie Avenue

Gillett, WI 54124

Monday through Wednesday — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gillett Public Library

200 East Main Street

Gillett, WI 54124

Monday through Tuesday — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Green Bay Salvation Army

626 Union Court

Green Bay, WI 54303

Monday through Thursday — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Holy Family Warming Center

73 East 1st Street

Fond du Lac, WI 54935

Tuesday — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*This cooling center will be open every Tuesday through Aug. 18.

**Lunch, laundry and shower facilities are available.

Kress Pavilion/Egg Harbor Library

7845 Church Street

Egg Harbor, WI 54209

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday — 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lakes Country Library

15235 Highway 32

Lakewood, WI 54138

Monday and Tuesday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday and Friday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lena Public Library

200 East Main Street

Lena, WI 54139

Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lena Village Hall

117 East Main Street

Lena, WI 54139

Monday through Thursday — 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Menasha Public Library

440 1st Street

Menasha, WI 54952

Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday — Check availability.

*Road construction may affect these hours. Please call 920-967-3690 to confirm hours before arrival.

Neenah Public Library

240 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Neenah, WI 54956

Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday — noon to 4 p.m.

Oakfield Public Library

130 North Main Street

Oakfield, WI 53065

Monday and Thursday — noon to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oconto City Hall

1210 Main Street

Oconto, WI 54153

Monday through Thursday — 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oconto Falls City Hall

500 North Chestnut Avenue

Oconto Falls, WI 54154

Monday through Thursday — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oconto Falls Community Library

251 North Main Street

Oconto Falls, WI 54154

Monday through Wednesday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Omro Public Library

405 East Huron St.

Omro, WI 54963

Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday — 9 a.m. to noon

Oshkosh Public Library

106 Washington Ave.

Oshkosh, WI 54901

Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday — 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Oshkosh Salvation Army

417 Algoma Blvd.

Oshkosh, WI 54901

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday — 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday — 9 a.m. to noon

Pillars Day Resource Center

129 South Mason Street

Appleton, WI 54914

Monday through Friday — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ripon Public Library

120 Jefferson Street

Ripon, WI 54971

Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Riverview Community Center

15152 Island Lake Road

Mountain, WI 54149

Monday through Wednesday — 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

*Call 715-276-6914 if you need the center opened outside of business hours.

Shepherd of the Bay Lutheran Church

11836 Wisconsin Highway 42

Ellison Bay, WI 54210

Tuesday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Department

2258 Mill Road

Sister Bay, WI 54234

Monday through Saturday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spillman Public Library

719 Wisconsin Avenue

North Fond du Lac, WI 54937

Monday through Wednesday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sturgeon Bay Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC)

914 North 14th Avenue

Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Monday through Thursday — 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday — 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Sturgeon Bay Library

107 South 4th Avenue

Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Suring Area Public Library

640 East Main Street

Suring, WI 54174

Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waupun Public Library

123 South Forest Street

Waupun, WI 53963

Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Winneconne Public Library

31 S. 2nd St.

Winneconne, WI 54986

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday — 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday — 9 a.m. to noon

If you know of any cooling centers missing from our list, please email the name, location and hours to news@nbc26.com.