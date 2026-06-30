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Temporary cooling centers open across Northeast Wisconsin

Cooling Center at Green Bay Salvation Army
NBC 26
Cooling Center at Green Bay Salvation Army
Posted

Extreme heat is settling into Northeast Wisconsin, posing potentially life-threatening dangers to residents. Leaders from various communities are opening temporary cooling centers this week for those who may not have access to air conditioning or a safe place to rest.

NBC 26 has compiled a list of cooling center locations and hours below:

ADVOCAP Opportunity Center
19 W. 1st Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appleton Public Library
200 North Appleton Street
Appleton, WI 54911
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday — noon to 5 p.m.

Appleton Transit Center
100 East Washington Street
Appleton, WI 54911

Bay Beach Pavilion
1313 Bay Beach Road
Green Bay, WI 54302
Monday through Friday — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brandon Public Library
117 East Main Street
Brandon, WI 53919
Monday through Thursday — noon to 6 p.m.
Friday — noon to 5 p.m.
Saturday — 9 a.m. to noon

Campbellsport Public Library
220 N. Helena Street
Campbellsport, WI 53010
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Door County Government Center
421 Nebraska Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
Monday through Thursday — 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday — 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Farnsworth Public Library
715 Main Street
Oconto, WI 54153
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fond du Lac Public Library
32 Sheboygan Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gillett City Hall
150 North McKenzie Avenue
Gillett, WI 54124
Monday through Wednesday — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gillett Public Library
200 East Main Street
Gillett, WI 54124
Monday through Tuesday — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Green Bay Salvation Army
626 Union Court
Green Bay, WI 54303
Monday through Thursday — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Holy Family Warming Center
73 East 1st Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Tuesday — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
*This cooling center will be open every Tuesday through Aug. 18.
**Lunch, laundry and shower facilities are available.

Kress Pavilion/Egg Harbor Library
7845 Church Street
Egg Harbor, WI 54209
Monday, Wednesday and Thursday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday — 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday and Saturday — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lakes Country Library
15235 Highway 32
Lakewood, WI 54138
Monday and Tuesday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday and Friday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lena Public Library
200 East Main Street
Lena, WI 54139
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lena Village Hall
117 East Main Street
Lena, WI 54139
Monday through Thursday — 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Menasha Public Library
440 1st Street
Menasha, WI 54952
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday — Check availability.
*Road construction may affect these hours. Please call 920-967-3690 to confirm hours before arrival.

Neenah Public Library
240 E. Wisconsin Ave.
Neenah, WI 54956
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday — noon to 4 p.m.

Oakfield Public Library
130 North Main Street
Oakfield, WI 53065
Monday and Thursday — noon to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oconto City Hall
1210 Main Street
Oconto, WI 54153
Monday through Thursday — 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oconto Falls City Hall
500 North Chestnut Avenue
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
Monday through Thursday — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oconto Falls Community Library
251 North Main Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
Monday through Wednesday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Omro Public Library
405 East Huron St.
Omro, WI 54963
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday — 9 a.m. to noon

Oshkosh Public Library
106 Washington Ave.
Oshkosh, WI 54901
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday — 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Oshkosh Salvation Army
417 Algoma Blvd.
Oshkosh, WI 54901
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday — 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday — 9 a.m. to noon

Pillars Day Resource Center
129 South Mason Street
Appleton, WI 54914
Monday through Friday — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ripon Public Library
120 Jefferson Street
Ripon, WI 54971
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Riverview Community Center
15152 Island Lake Road
Mountain, WI 54149
Monday through Wednesday — 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
*Call 715-276-6914 if you need the center opened outside of business hours.

Shepherd of the Bay Lutheran Church
11836 Wisconsin Highway 42
Ellison Bay, WI 54210
Tuesday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Department
2258 Mill Road
Sister Bay, WI 54234
Monday through Saturday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spillman Public Library
719 Wisconsin Avenue
North Fond du Lac, WI 54937
Monday through Wednesday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sturgeon Bay Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC)
914 North 14th Avenue
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
Monday through Thursday — 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday — 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Sturgeon Bay Library
107 South 4th Avenue
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Suring Area Public Library
640 East Main Street
Suring, WI 54174
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waupun Public Library
123 South Forest Street
Waupun, WI 53963
Monday through Thursday — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Winneconne Public Library
31 S. 2nd St.
Winneconne, WI 54986
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday — 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday — 9 a.m. to noon

If you know of any cooling centers missing from our list, please email the name, location and hours to news@nbc26.com.

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