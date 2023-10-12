NBC 26 obtains Green Bay City Hall surveillance footage eight months after open records request

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Through an open records request made in February, NBC 26 has finally obtained Green Bay City Hall surveillance footage.

The silent recordings we received is from Nov. 8, 2022, the day of the midterm elections, and a time when microphones were in place on the first and second floor hallways.

The video doesn't have audio due to a court order that prohibits the city from sharing audio recordings.

In March, a Brown County judge issued a temporary restraining order to have the microphones turned off and the recordings sealed.

Less than a week later, the city council passed a policy removing the microphones.

By looking at the surveillance footage from Nov. 8 last year, the city clerk appears to be talking with a Green Bay police officer on the first floor after 6 a.m.

On the same day after 9 p.m., crews are seen loading up ballot boxes from outside near the back door of the building.

Republican Ron Johnson held on to his U.S. Senate seat over Democrat Mandela Barnes and Democrat Tony Evers was re-elected Wisconsin governor over Republican candidate Tim Michels during the 2022 midterms.

Surveillance signage telling city hall visitors they were being recorded wasn't posted until February this year after the issue was raised publicly by Alderman Chris Wery.

The audio recordings case is currently being held in federal court.