Green Bay Common Council approves policy removing all City Hall audio recording devices

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay's Common Council voted Tuesday to approve a policy removing all audio recording devices at City Hall.

Last week, a judge granted a temporary restraining order directing the microphones be turned off, and that any existing recordings be sealed.

Before the council discussed removing the audio recording devices at City Hall, the council approved an item to proceed with an ordinance that gives authority over the use of audio recording technology to the Common Council.

The council then moved on to discuss whether or not to remove all audio recording devices at City Hall.

City Attorney Joanne Bungert could not answer why surveillance signage wasn’t posted when the microphones were first installed due to the pending lawsuit.

Chief of Operations Joseph Faulds said at a parks committee meeting last week the microphones were added in December 2021 and July last year due to safety concerns.

Mayor Eric Genrich said during Tuesday's meeting neither he, or to his knowledge, any members of his staff listened to any recordings.

Clerk Celestine Jeffreys said she did not know she had access to the audio recordings until it was publicly brought up last week, and said she has not listened to any recordings.

"Had I known that, I would not have done that, because that is not in the purview of my job," Jeffreys said.

The microphones have been controversial since District 8 Alderman Chris Wery publicly mentioned them at a Common Council meeting a month ago.

A few weeks ago, the city posted surveillance signage on the first and second floor hallways of City Hall alerting visitors they were being recorded.

Last week, the city posted new signage alerting community members they were being recorded only by video.

