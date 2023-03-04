New surveillance signs posted at Green Bay City Hall

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — New signs are up at Green Bay City Hall alerting visitors they are being recorded only by video.

The signs are located at the entrances, as well as on the first and second floor hallways.

On Thursday, a judge granted a temporary restraining order directing the surveillance system's microphones be turned off, and that any existing audio recordings be sealed, but not destroyed.

City leaders say they first installed the microphones due to safety concerns nearly a year and a half ago.

However, audio surveillance signage wasn’t posted until mid-February of this year.